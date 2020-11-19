Five local restaurants offering to-go Thanksgiving that might make you forget this really is the worst year

The weirdest, worst year plods on, with Thanksgiving looking like it will reflect all that is 2020: pretty disappointing, disjointed, probably spent at home. While we recommend staying put at home rather than going out, we do also (highly!) recommend supporting Kansas City restaurants ahead of a winter season that could be as difficult or harder than the months that preceded it. Many restaurants are offering to-go options, but in our estimation it’s worth taking the effort to keep it KC.

Here are five of our top picks for a delicious to-go-Thanksgiving in Kansas City this year. (And send us tips if you think we have missed something good – we know we have!).

Some of the best dishes you can enjoy for Thanksgiving this year will come from chef Joe West and the team at Savoy at 21c. On the dine-in menu: ravioli filled with roasted poblano, seasonal veg like squash and kale, brown butter, apple, and potlikker jus; homemade pasta with a squash seed crumble, farmer vegetables, aged parmesan; and slow-roasted prime rib with fresh crab and bearnaise. The per-person cost of the meal depends on the main chosen, but ranges from $48-$83 before tax or gratuity. But if you are inclined to stay in and order Thanksgiving to go, you get to try an organic herb-roasted turkey breast with confit turkey leg, whipped potatoes with chive butter, sweet and sour carrots, and much more. Just get that order in on or before Monday, November 23. The Savoy also has a custom recipe book available as a free download with options like deviled ham eggs, sweet and sour carrots, and bagel & fennel sausage stuffing.

Chef Linda Duerr and her team have been serving up some of the city’s finest take home food this year, and you can count on them to serve up a Thanksgiving meal that might make you momentarily forget that we find ourselves in the nightmare timeline. Order up until Thursday, November 19, and choose from grilled salmon or roasted beef tenderloin, plus side dishes like the comforting autumn squash and potato gratin, charred Brussels sprouts with chili-smoked almonds, and an orange-cranberry Linzertorte from pastry chef Elizabeth Paradise. A meal for four will run you $275 (about $68 per person), with wine pairings available. Get your order in here. Hurry!

Broadmoor Bistro’s culinary program is offering “everything but the Turkey,” and customers can order items through November 23. What’s even better is that sales from the Thanksgiving run here will help the program raise funds to continue its important work providing opportunities to high school students in the KC Metro. Pick up Southern pecan pie, sage bread stuffing, herb potato casserole, and much more. Check out the menu and place your order here.

Get a professionally smoked whole turkey, with the option of adding sides like pan gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans, all with a quick online order from Westport’s Char Bar. The smoked turkey is available for $70, or you can go for the whole meal for $145. Up the ante with a bourbon peach crisp for an additional $25. Reserve your dinner by Friday, November 20th for pickup on the 23rd.

Beth Barden at Succotash knows comfort, and if nothing else Thanksgiving is all about that comfy food. Succotash also happens to be offering one of the most affordable options at just $20 a person for a whole meal, or diners can opt to order sides a la carte, starting at $8 apiece. Opt for brown sugar-glazed spiral ham or herb-roasted turkey breast along with sides like mushroom miso kale-stuffed seasonal squash, housemade pimiento cheese, maple pecan sweet potatoes, and four cheese au gratin potatoes, among many others. Browse the menu and order online here.