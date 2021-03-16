Thai House, KC Thai owners to open third restaurant in Leawood’s Park Place

The Park Place shopping center in Leawood will soon be home to new Thai restaurant Bamboo Penny’s.

Bamboo Penny’s, soon to be housed this spring at 5270 W. 116th Place, was coined by husband and wife Penny and Doug Mufaka. Thai native Penny Mufaka has almost 25 years of food industry experience. The Mufakas own two additional Thai restaurants in the Kansas City area, Kansas City’s Thai House and Overland Park’s KC Thai, making Bamboo Penny’s their third.

Bamboo Penny’s menu features a range of dishes from Pad Thai to tropical ones like pineapple fried rice and mango duck. On top of Thai cuisine, the 5400-square-foot restaurant will also offer cocktails and a “Bamboo Room” rooftop bar. After its opening, the Bamboo Room’s rooftop space will be available for private events.

Check out the restaurant and find more info here.