Ted Lasso sends personalized billboards to every member of U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team

Brock Wilbur,
The very public display of encouragement for Tim Ream from St. Louis, MO can be seen on a billboard on Kingshighway and Devonshire. // Courtesy Allied

Like the Santa Claus of Soccer, positivity force Ted Lasso has taken out personalized billboards with letters of support for all 27 members of the US Men’s National Soccer team. Each billboard corresponds to the hometown of a different player.

Lasso, a fictional character portrayed by local-boy-done-good Jason Sudeikis on the Apple TV show of same name, is encouraging support for the football teammates ahead of their competition in the World Cup, which kicks off Sunday in Qatar.

The USMNT squad was announced on November 9 and the messages started appearing almost immediately, in 24 cities.

Josh Sargent’s public display of encouragement can be seen on a billboard on I-70 Hwy K, and reads as follows:

Josh, 

Being from the great town of OFallon, you must have been an Onatural for you to pursue soccer Officially. You looked destiny in the Olfactory bulb and said Okay, Im gonna make my soccer dreams my main Objective.” And boy Oboy, you sure did. Youre about to Occupy the worlds biggest pitch with the USMNT and Obtain some wins. While everyone in OFallon and I are just gonna be Overjoyed to see you have a good O’l time out there and Obliterate the competition. 

Over the moon with excitement, 

Ted OLasso 

Josh Sargent’s public display of encouragement can be seen on a billboard on I-70 Hwy K. // Courtesy Allied

The billboard for Tim Ream from St. Louis, MO can be seen on a billboard on Kingshighway and Devonshire.

Tim,  

Word at the fair is the lights arent shining any place but St. Louis. So, if you could mail me one of yalls lightbulbs, Id love to check that out. You know what other shiny thing I cant wait to see? You, playin’ in the big games. There should be a warning before the tournaments to load up on SPF and sunglasses to protect everyone from the Tim Ream Beam. I know Ill be doubling up on my visors.     

Your Tootsie Wootsie, 

Ted Lasso

Ted’s message for Tim Ream from St. Louis, MO can be seen on a billboard on Kingshighway and Devonshire. // Courtesy Allied

