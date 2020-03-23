Take a 40 minute virtual tour of the Winchester Mystery House

This is wildly cool to me and I thought you might want to have this in your life today.

The Winchester Mystery House is an architectural wonder and historic landmark in San Jose, CA that was once the personal residence of Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester and heiress to a large portion of the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune. Tragedy befell Sarah – her infant daughter died of childhood illness and a few years later her husband was taken from her by tuberculosis.

The story is that Sarah went to a mystic who told her that she needed to use the fortune from the Winchester guns to build a house. And that house needed to never stop building additions. Because it would be the only way to confuse the ghosts of people killed in war by Winchester guns, who would def be haunting her forever. As such, she spent the rest of her life constantly adding on to this house. The house is designed to trick ghosts, and everyone else. There are doors that open to drop-offs and stairs that go to nothing. Hence the title of Winchester Mystery House.

My tour through the property is one of my favorite museum memories. Sarah was also quite short and the house was built for her, so as a 6’7″ man it was a semi-painful experience. Still ruled.

Since the property is shut down for coronavirus, the Winchester society has put up a 40-minute video showing off an entire tour of the house, so you can explore it online.

Check out the video here.

