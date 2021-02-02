Taco lovers shock Visit Kansas City Kansas organizers with overwhelming support

Four months after its launch in October 2020, the KCK Taco Trail has amassed a surprising amount of support.

With over 4,000 restaurant check-ins and 234 prizes awarded to participants, some of which have completed the challenge, the Taco Trail has succeeded in providing support for local KCK restaurants. Supporting the locally owned taquerias and Tex-Mex restaurants has been made easy by Visit Kansas City Kansas’ comprehensive list of KCK’s best Mexican eateries.

“The response from community members and restaurant owners has been incredible, and we’re not even halfway into the deadline for completing the trail yet,” says Alan Carr, the Executive Director at Visit Kansas City Kansas. “The majority of the restaurants on the KCK Taco Trail offer carryout options. So, diners who prefer tacos to-go can still check-in at participating restaurants when picking up their food and continue to earn rewards.”

While plenty of locals have already gotten a head start by beginning their Taco Trail trek early, the map sign-up is open until October 31st, 2021 for restaurant goers to complete the trail and win prizes. Sign-up is easy and assesible and does not require any app downloads.

Prizes for checking into Taco Trail restaurants are as follows:

Check into five restaurants to receive a KCK Taco Trail decal

Check into 15 restaurants to receive Spicin Foods Tradición salsa

Check into 30 restaurants to receive a KCK Taco Trail t-shirt

Check into all restaurants to receive a KCK Taco Trail Championship Flag and have your name included on the Taco Trail Wall of Fame

In addition to the 50+ restaurants mentioned on the current Taco Trail, Visit KCK plans to unveil two additional trails showcasing KCK’s unique neighborhoods and characteristics.

To view the trail restaurants or get your trail pass, visit: https://www.visitkansascityks.com/tacotrail/ or follow Visit KCK on Instagram or Facebook.