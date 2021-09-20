Summer in Hindsight sets Sept. 23 KC premiere

Summer in Hindsight, a film inspired by the 2020 West 18th Street Fashion Show, will be shown for the first time in Kansas City following a tour of the international festival circuit at Union Station, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Directed by Khitam Jabr, written by Peregrine Honig and starring Calvin Arsenia, the film was shot by director of photography Jeremy Osbern in many of Kansas City’s most iconic locations while they were more or less empty during the summer of 2020.

The story follows a musician (Arsenia) as he “attempts to remain employed and in good spirits as the infrastructure to perform to anyone crumbles in front of him.” Each scene was notably inspired by and based upon the 13 real-world designers that participated in The West 18th Fashion Show’s 20th anniversary season.

After the viewing, a panel and Q&A session will be held with Arsenia, Honig, Missy Isamore, Brooklyn Love, and Celeste Lupercio.

Tickets can be purchased here at a $12 price for general admission. The film’s run time is 57 minutes.