“Summer in Hindsight” showing at Boulevard Drive-In tonight

In case you somehow missed it, the West 18th Street Fashion Show has turned its runway into a big screen. Summer in Hindsight premieres Friday at Boulevard Drive-In. The 20th edition of Kansas City’s fashion show has two screen times: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Arrive a little bit early to stop by and visit one of the food trucks available. Sweet Daddy Korn, The Sno Station, Paula’s Cuisine, Taste of Brazil, Dead Beet Eats, Paseo Grill, and Duke’s Place will all be on standby for moviegoers to enjoy during the film.

“From the beginning, it was highly important to the filmmakers and fashion show producers that we make this movie safely in the pandemic. We committed to self-isolating in advance of the project when possible. Meetings were held online. Scouting locations was left to a group of two to three,” a press release statement says. “We were always in masks. We used a lot of sanitizer. And once on set, we had three MAC500s running, courtesy of Scan American Corporation. 19 locations, nine days of shooting,115 people total, and over one month later, the entire team is symptom-free.”

Even though it’ll be outside, they highly encourage everyone to wear masks. The first 500 ticket holders will get a free bottle of hand sanitizer, courtesy of Kansas City Canning Company.

Tickets are on sale now and each ticket is valid for one vehicle holding four people. Tickets range from $100-$500.

Check out the preview here and please wear a mask.