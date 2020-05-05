Study cites Missouri as state with 4th loosest coronavirus restrictions in the US

Ahead of the city’s “soft opening” tomorrow, the current comparison of state-by-state restrictions seems worth observing. With some states beginning to open up for business and relax limitations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub today released its report on the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 key metrics. Their data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

Based on the latest data available (Monday, May 4th), Missouri is current the loosest in the nation for its requirements on wearing a face mask in public and in travel restrictions. The state ranks 3rd in its lack of restrictions on large gatherings, and 7th overall regarding “Shelter in Place” orders. Missouri is also 3rd in the country on the lax limitations on the reopening of restaurants and bars. Out of the entire US, we rank 15th in the requirements for reopening non-essential businesses.

This resulted in a median, placing us as the 4th least restrictive state in the country, as of Monday. We’re only beaten out by the far less populated North Dakota, Utah, and (at number one) South Dakota. The state with the most restrictive regulations is Hawaii.

Kansas ranks as the 13th loosest state for restrictions in the country.

As of May 4th, there are 8,754 cases in Missouri with 358 total deaths. Kansas has 5,245 cases and 136 confirmed deaths.

The entire study can be read in full at this link.