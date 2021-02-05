Study: 31.1% of Missouri women earn more than their husbands; one of the highest rates in the country

Although female breadwinners in marriages are still in the minority, a study by Self Financial found that Missouri has the 13th highest percentage of women out-earning their husbands.

Women are the breadwinners in 29% of dual-income households, according to 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This percentage has almost doubled since 1981 when only 15.9% of women earned more than their husbands. While the percentage grew rapidly, the number of women earning more than their husbands has seemingly plateaued in recent years.

Interestingly, more women in the northeast have a higher income than their husbands due to the higher level of education and cultural differences. States such as New York and Vermont host the highest percentages of female breadwinners (36.2% and 32.9%) whereas in Utah and Idaho, only 22.4 and 24.7 percent of women earn more than their husbands.

In determining which states have more women earning higher pay than their husbands, Self Financial used the latest census information from the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers used this data to calculate the median pay ratio for wives earning more than their husbands, the wives’ median earnings, the median pay ratio for all married women, and median earnings for all married women. The pay ratio is defined as women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s.

To read the full study click here.