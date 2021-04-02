Streetwise talks TikTok shop with Dave Jorgenson from The Washington Post

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss cord-cutting, listen to a reading of Liz Cook & Natalie Gallagher’s Port Fonda expose, check out Tanka Ray’s track “Everyone’s Dead”, and chat with Dave Jorgenson, The Washington Post’s lead TikTok representative—born and raised in KC.

