Streetwise podcast works on feelings with Britt Frank, bops to Jenna Rae

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about Sonic darkness, enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s piece on food unions, bop to Jenna Rae’s track “Friends In High Places,” and interview Britt Frank about her new book The Science of Stuck.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.