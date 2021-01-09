Streetwise podcast vibes to Lily B Moonflower; lifts the heaviest of weights with Ehren Schwarz

Brock Wilbur,

Today on the Streetwise podcast we discuss puppies, listen to a reading of Barb Shelly’s profile of Ehren Schwarz, check out Lily B Moonflower’s song “Midnight Song”, and chat with former Pitch music editor Jason Harper.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

