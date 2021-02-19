Streetwise podcast talks political strongholds; salutes the city with David Luther’s KC anthem

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss the Fauci Ouchy, listen to a reading of Emily Cox’s story on Megan Karson, salute the city with David Luther’s track “Home to Kansas City”, and talk political perils with Ross Benes, author of Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska Became a Republican Stronghold.

