Streetwise podcast talks political strongholds; salutes the city with David Luther’s KC anthem

Brock Wilbur,

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss the Fauci Ouchy, listen to a reading of Emily Cox’s story on Megan Karson, salute the city with David Luther’s track “Home to Kansas City”, and talk political perils with Ross Benes, author of Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska Became a Republican Stronghold.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events. This is a production of the Pitch Podcast Network.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
