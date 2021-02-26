Streetwise podcast talks our missing music year with Murder By Death

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Header 22621

This week on Streetwise we celebrate the sun’s return, listen to a reading of J.M. Banks’ profile on Bryan Shannon, jam to Nan + The One Night Stands’ track “Lion”, and reflect on our missing year of live concerts with Adam Turla of Murder By Death.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events. This is a production of the Pitch Podcast Network.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More