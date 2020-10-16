Streetwise podcast talks KC BBQ with Rep. Sharice Davids, rides a blue wave, and serenades the devil

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss surprise cross-country trips, enjoy a reading of Barb Shelly’s blue wave article, check out Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band’s track “Sweet Satan”, and chat with Kansas’ 3rd District Rep. Sharice Davids ahead of the November election.

