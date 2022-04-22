Streetwise podcast swoons for Nate Bergman, looks to the future with Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove

THE PITCH STAFF,

Streetwise Header

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about hosting out-of-towners, chat with musician Nate Bergman, bop to Jason Buice’s track “When I Die,” and interview Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , ,

More