Streetwise podcast revels in trash with Nathan Rabin

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss runnin’ along, enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s review of Wah Gwan, vibe to KG and The Drive’s track “Battles,” and chat with author Nathan Rabin about his new book, The Joy of Trash.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.