Streetwise podcast has non-evil stormtroopers and cosplay goddess Briana Lawrence

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about our America’s crushing week, enjoy a reading of Michael Cripe’s story on The 501st Legion in KC, bop to Katy Guillen & The Drive‘s track “Set in Stone,” and interview Briana Lawrence about cosplay and the anime con-circuit.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.