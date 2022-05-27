Streetwise podcast has non-evil stormtroopers and cosplay goddess Briana Lawrence
Fridays are for geeking out over caring about others. At least this Friday is. Next week we'll get back to righteous anger.
This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about our America’s crushing week, enjoy a reading of Michael Cripe’s story on The 501st Legion in KC, bop to Katy Guillen & The Drive‘s track “Set in Stone,” and interview Briana Lawrence about cosplay and the anime con-circuit.
Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.
Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.