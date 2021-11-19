Streetwise podcast finds out why comedian Adam Cayton-Holland has no time for QAnon

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss self-care enjoy, a reading of Liz Cook’s review of The Fix, vibe to Suneaters’ track “No 3”, and chat with comedian Adam Cayton-Holland about his new album Hot Takes and his KC shows in December.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

 

