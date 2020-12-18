Streetwise podcast gossips with Katie Camlin, explores KC’s Black Vegan scene, and chats God with Bill Tammeus

This week on the Streetwise podcast we wait to wrap up this dumb year, gossip about leaks with Katie Camlin, listen to a reading of Liz Cook’s “Black Vegans“, and discuss the role of religion in a time of tremendous loss with Bill Tammeus, author of “Love, Loss and Endurance: A 9/11 Story of Resilience and Hope in an Age of Anxiety”.

THERE WILL BE NO STREETWISE THE NEXT TWO WEEKS BECAUSE WE ALL DESERVE A BREAK.

