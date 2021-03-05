Streetwise podcast gets Lucky; brings new light to John Brown’s shadow

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss KU basketball, enjoy a reading of Dan Lybarger’s piece on John Brown, check out Rob Rice ft Calvin Arsenia & Ezgi Karakus’s track “Tiny Window”, and chat with Brea Grant & Natasha Kermani from the film Lucky (OUT NOW!)

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.