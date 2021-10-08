Streetwise podcast gets hyped for Caturday by celebrating a dog named Bella

Pitch Staff,

Bella 3 3

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss stick time, enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s taco roundup, vibe to Baby & The Brain’s track “On the Run,” and chat with the KC Pet Project about Caturday in the Crossroads.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Seriously. Go to Caturday.

Screen Shot 2021 10 01 At 21836 Pm

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More