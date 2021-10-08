Streetwise podcast gets hyped for Caturday by celebrating a dog named Bella

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss stick time, enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s taco roundup, vibe to Baby & The Brain’s track “On the Run,” and chat with the KC Pet Project about Caturday in the Crossroads.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Seriously. Go to Caturday.