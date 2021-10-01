Streetwise podcast gets dunked on by Paseo to Pembroke

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss Mr. James Bond, enjoy a reading of Lily Wulfemeyer’s “Wisdom of the Cloud,” vibe to Elevator Division, and chat with the co-director of the new KC basketball documentary Paseo to Pembroke. [The film is currently playing at Screenland!]

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

