Streetwise podcast gets gritty with NYC film historian Jason Bailey

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about a complicated day, enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s story on portal art, listen to The Creepy Jingles‘ track “Trojan Horse Girl,” and interview Jason Bailey about his book/podcast Fun City Cinema.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.