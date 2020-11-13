Streetwise podcast features emo rockstar Ben Wendt of The Way Way Back, more Best of KC 2020 winners

Today on the Streetwise podcast we discuss unexpected holiday limitations, enjoy a reading of some of our Best of 2020 picks, check out The Way Way Back’s track “Bad Star”, and chat with their lead singer Ben Wendt.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.