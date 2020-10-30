Streetwise podcast features blood queen Brea Grant, sounds from Wormwood, and glam on the big screen

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss Halloween decorations, enjoy a reading of Joseph Hernandez’s article on the West 18th Street Fashion Show, check out Wormwood’s track “Circus”, and chat with actress/director/writer Brea Grant about several different movies.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, "One Kicker". Our editor is Terence Wiggins.