Streetwise podcast features Abandoned KC, Best of 2020 picks, and Flutenastiness

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Header 11.6.20

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss sex cults, enjoy a reading of some of our Best of 2020 picks, check out Flutenastiness’ track “AlterEgo”, and chat with photographer Regina Daniel about her book Abandoned Kansas City: Forgotten Brought to Light.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More