Streetwise podcast explores the power of writing, rocks out to The Wild Type
This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss Dog Version 2.0, jam to The Wild Type’s track “Closet Anthem,” chat with Brian Daldorph (author of Words is a Powerful Thing), and rock a bonus Nick’s music corner with Ricky Roosevelt & Alccalh’s song “No Tint.”
Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.
Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.