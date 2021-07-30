Streetwise podcast explores the power of writing, rocks out to The Wild Type

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss Dog Version 2.0, jam to The Wild Type’s track “Closet Anthem,” chat with Brian Daldorph (author of Words is a Powerful Thing), and rock a bonus Nick’s music corner with Ricky Roosevelt & Alccalh’s song “No Tint.”

