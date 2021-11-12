Streetwise podcast examines the tragedy of the Hyatt collapse

THE PITCH STAFF,

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss true crime/false crime, enjoy a reading of Allison Harris’ feature “Big Sky Country,” vibe to The Shebangs’s track “Tightrope,” and chat with Richard A. Serrano about his book Buried Truths and the Hyatt Skywalks: The Legacy of America’s Epic Structural Failure.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

