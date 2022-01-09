Streetwise podcast examine loss documentaries, rises to a ‘New Day’ from Jo Blaq

This week on the Streetwise podcast we belatedly ring in ’22, enjoy a reading of Barb Shelley’s predictions for our Midwest political 2022 maelstrom, jam out to Jo Blaq’s track “New Day”, and chat with director Blake A. Miller about his new documentary The City of Dried Fountains. Also: a bonus reading of Abby Olcese’s profile on the film Procession.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.