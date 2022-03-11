Streetwise podcast delves into the mystery of Quilt Records

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about complicated Cursive, listen to Andrew Morgan & LYON’s track “Satanic Red,” enjoy a reading of Nick Spacek’s “Quilt by Association,” and rock out to Sister Zo’s “Don’t Test Me.” Big day for celebrating Nick around these parts.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.