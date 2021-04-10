Streetwise podcast celebrates one year of void-shouting; rocks to True Lions

This week on the Streetwise podcast we celebrate one year of shouting into the void, check out True Lions’ track “Carrot Cake”, and enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s most recent piece on the post-COVID return of buffets.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.