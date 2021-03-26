Streetwise podcast celebrates KC Tenants; rages at wrestling art

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss Benji the Cat, enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s piece on KC Tenants’ block party, check out Merlin’s track “The Revenger”, and chat with Rob Schamberger about crafting art for professional wrestling.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.