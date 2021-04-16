Streetwise podcast blasts Knife Crime, goes hard in the pit with Shuttlecock’s Aaron Rhodes

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss soccer team names, enjoy a reading of Abby Olcese’s “4:20 to Yuma” about stoner films, check out Knife Crime’s track “Kids’ Excuses”, and chat with Aaron Rhodes about music writing and the physical launch of Shuttlecock Music Magazine.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.