Streetwise podcast blasts Knife Crime, goes hard in the pit with Shuttlecock’s Aaron Rhodes

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Header 41621

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss soccer team names, enjoy a reading of Abby Olcese’s “4:20 to Yuma” about stoner films, check out Knife Crime’s track “Kids’ Excuses”, and chat with Aaron Rhodes about music writing and the physical launch of Shuttlecock Music Magazine.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More