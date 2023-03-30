Starlight wants to cast the perfect local pooch for Legally Blonde The Musical

Starlight Theatre is searching for a talented pup to play Legally Blonde The Musical‘s canine star Bruiser Woods.

The theatre wants to cast an easy-going, obedient dog comfortable with bright lights, music, and a lively audience. The dog should be friendly with other dogs and people and be comfortable being picked up, carried, and placed in and out of a handbag. Additionally, the owner must be available for all rehearsals and shows.

Interested pet parents should film a short video of their dog’s best tricks and personality and post it on social media. Tag @kcstarlight to enter by April 9. Callback auditions will be held in person at Starlight Theatre on April 16.

Season tickets are available online by calling (816) 363-7827, or visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.