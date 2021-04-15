Starlight partners with Community Blood Center to save lives

Blood donors are desperately needed due to a dangerously low supply so Starlight wanted to help with a two-day blood drive.

Community Blood Center currently has a little more than a four-day supply of blood to donate which is well below what hospitals need. Nearly 600 donations are required each day to treat patients ranging from trauma victims to newborn babies in the Kansas City metro.

Before COVID-19, eligible donors could donate blood at community blood drives but these were canceled due to the pandemic. Few organizations have been able to resume these life-saving events, creating a blood shortage.

“As Kansas City bounces back this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives,” says Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues.”

Blood types O and B are especially needed because CBC has less than a three-day supply of these types. The opportunity to donate blood and help those in need will be held in Starlight’s Applause Club on April 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made here and enter group code EG9Z.

Individuals are required to wear a face mask to their donations. If donors are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 they are asked not to attend to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors, and the community supply. Other factors such as weight and age could be reasons to not donate blood. More information about COVID-19 and eligibility requirements can be found here.