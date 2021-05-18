St. Louis second amendment enthusiast Mark McCloskey likely to announce Senate run on Tucker Carlson

Mark McCloskey, one half of the St. Louis couple who made a local and national name for themselves by threatening Black Lives Matter protestors last summer, wants to give political office a try.

McCloskey reportedly plans to run in the U.S. Senate race for the Missouri seat, which could take shape in just days.

update – per people familiar, mark McCloskey is poised to enter the Missouri Senate race as early as this week https://t.co/3B1OptiOKJ — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) May 17, 2021

McCloskey initially voiced interest in a possible Senate run last month, following the announcement of Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement. He joins former governor Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt in Missouri’s pool of GOP candidates running for the open seat.

He made an appearance around that time at the Jackson County Republican Committee’s Reagan-Lincoln Day dinner on April 17. Speculations arose that he might announce a run for office during his speech there. During the event, Schmidt claimed in his own speech that he was working to get the criminal case against the McCloskeys that followed their brandishing of weapons against protestors thrown out.

He plans to make another notable appearance at 7 p.m. tonight with Tucker Carlson, where he will likely formally announce his run. Stay tuned for that. (Sigh.)

I’m joining Tucker TONIGHT at 7pm CT/8pm ET to make a huge announcement. Tune in. This is one you won’t want to miss… pic.twitter.com/wA7rj7js2g — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 18, 2021

Updated 8pm: Yup. Here we go.

From the press release:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark McCloskey announced his campaign for US Senate in Missouri. McCloskey joins the race for retiring Senator Roy Blunt’s old seat as the only outsider in a field of politicians. McCloskey released the following statement:

“America is at a crossroads. Do we want to preserve our traditions and our way of life, or do we want the cancel culture mobs to destroy everything we’ve built? After traveling across the great state of Missouri over the past 11 months, it’s clear Missourians want a fighter in the US Senate.

“I’ve spent 36 years fighting for the rights of my fellow Missourians. And Missourians want a fighter who will stand up against cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the violent mobs and rising crime, and the spread of socialism.

“After being encouraged to run by people all over Missouri, today I’m announcing that I’m entering the race for US Senate to fight for Missouri values. I want to thank Senator Blunt for his years of service to the state of Missouri, his legacy will be unmatched, and he represented everything that a public servant should be.”

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it I will NEVER BACK DOWN Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021

Mark was born and raised in the St. Louis Missouri suburb of Webster Groves and is life-long Republican. He attended St. Louis Country Day School where he was Captain of the wresting team and President of the Student Council. He graduated magna cum laude from Southern Methodist University with degrees in Psychology, Sociology and Criminal Justice. He went on to receive his law degree from SMU as well and has spent the last 36 years representing the rights of his fellow citizens.

Mark has been married to his wife Patty for 36 years and they have one adult daughter.

Mark has never before run for political office, but he has now answered the call of public duty and is running for the United States Senate from Missouri to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump’s agenda.

He’s the only outsider running for Senate in a field of politicians.