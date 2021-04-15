Powell Gardens, Nelson-Atkins Museum want you to play outside more

Now that spring has finally arrived and the weather is tolerable, Powell Gardens and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art are partnering to host an inaugural spring festival entitled: Bloom Fest: Play Outside.

“After a long winter and an even longer year, Powell Gardens invites our community outside to experience the hope and rebirth that comes with spring,” says Tabitha Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer for Powell Gardens. “We are thankful to have support from the arts community and look forward to exploring connections between art and nature. While Powell Gardens is not immune to the impact of COVID-19, we are looking forward with gratitude. We are glad to steward an expansive outdoor venue for high-level cultural experiences and are thrilled to partner with leading cultural organizations in 2021.”

The festival kicks off today with Japanese flower arrangements created by six student designers of the Kansas City Ikebana group. The flower arrangements, inspired by the American Collection at the Nelson, will be on display April 15-18.

Among Powell’s vast park of over 25 acres will be seven gardens with different themes, as well as a conservatory display by John Rufenacht, inspired by the painting, Birthday Bouquet by Florine Stettheimer, which resides at the Nelson-Atkins Museum.

“The installation is my interpretation of the emotions in the painting,” says Rufenacht. “Selecting a moment in time of the painter’s birthday celebration in her garden among her family and friends. Florine was a lady of divine individuality and total self-confidence. Her views and setting them in motion made her the celebrated personality of her peers. It’s a glorious, colorful, imaginative celebration in the garden.”

In addition to the art displays, the month-long festival which lasts until May 9th is packed with multiple family-friendly activities such as these:

Spring Bloom Tour: April 15-19 | 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Join a Powell Gardens docent for a walking tour of all the spring blooms!

Lyric Opera of Kansas City at Powell Gardens: Saturday, April 17 | Performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Artists from the Lyric Opera of Kansas City will present a concert featuring opera and musical theater hits to usher in the spring season.

The Strawberry Swing at Powell Gardens: April 23-25 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This highly curated indie craft fair is the Midwest’s celebration of the handmade movement. The Strawberry Swing has become a Kansas City tradition and will be nestled in the heart of Powell Gardens.

Family Frolic: WILDly Cute: Saturday, May 1 & Sunday, May 2 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Experience wildly cute animals with the whole family while learning about plant and animal relationships. Baby goats and other adorable animals will be on-site for you to enjoy.

Mother’s Day Picnic Brunch: Saturday, May 8 & Sunday, May 9 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Treat Mom to a carefree day of great food, family and the beauty of spring. Your picnic brunch, crafted by Kansas City Chef Mark Juhnke, features local, fresh ingredients, as well as herbs and blooms hand-picked from our Heartland Harvest Garden. Outdoor and indoor seating available.

Tickets are required and pricing for festival admission is as follows: $12 general admission; $5 children 5-12; Free for members and children under 4; Discounts for seniors and active military.

Members of Powell Gardens receive free admission.

Picnic baskets for the Mother’s Day brunch are priced separately ($24 without add-ons), and while Mothers will be let in for free May 8-9, family members must pay for general admission.