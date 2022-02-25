Sporting Club hosts first Movies at the Park and annual Egg Scramble

Grab your Easter baskets. Sporting Club Special Events has announced its first Movies at the Park date in conjunction with the annual Egg Scramble on April 10. The eggstraordinary event will include the screening of Peter Rabbit 2 as well as an Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under.

Advance tickets must be purchased for the Easter egg hunt, but movie admission is free and available to bunny lovers of all ages.

The day kicks off with the movie screening on the stadium video boards, ensuing the Scramble. Children 12 and under will be able to exchange eggs to redeem Easter-themed prizes. The Easter bunny will also be making a special guest appearance for photo opportunities.

Registration for Movies at the Park & Egg Scramble will open on Friday, Feb. 25, and will be available online with the option to select free movie tickets at checkout. Egg Scramble participants will receive a wristband upon entry. City Foods and Events concessions will be available for purchase as well.

Information on Sporting Club events and more can be found online.