Spinning Tree Theatre changes mission to focus on inclusivity

Though COVID-19 cancelled Spinning Tree Theatre’s summer 2020 plans, they are pushing forward. Following a highly successful collaboration in the fall of 2019, the theatre has decided to partner with Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City to create year-round opportunities for youth with disabilities.

The partnership will allow for teenagers participating in the program to be part of a more diverse cast, with mixed cognitive and physical abilities. It will also allow for youth with disabilities to participate in the theatre’s productions year-round, instead of participating in only summer programs.

“It is with deep joy that we expand our initial heart project of creating an inclusive youth theatre experience from a summer camp to a year-round operation.” Says Artistic Director, Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, “We’ve had to cancel our 2020-21 season as a result of COVID-19 and look forward to returning with this exciting and important initiative. The effects of the pandemic on Spinning Tree’s resources have inspired us to open a new chapter and rededicate ourselves to full-time serving young artists of all abilities.”

Spinning Tree’s next session has been scheduled for June/July 2021 and will take place at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. 66212).

More details about Spinning Tree Theatre and upcoming production plans can be found on their website.