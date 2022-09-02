Soundings: An Exhibition in Five Parts challenges colonial narratives

Soundings: An Exhibition in Five Parts made its way to KCAI on August 18 and will remain in Kansas City until October 30.

Curated by Candice Hopkins and Dylan Robinson and organized by Independent Curators International (ICI), the exhibition addresses the realities of the systemic displacement of indigenous peoples through the medium of sound.

Much like the name suggests, the exhibition unfolds in five parts. It features commissioned scores, performances, sculptures and sounds.

The traveling exhibition takes on a certain fluidity as a few artworks grow or change with location. The scores are instructional, open-ended, and enacted by various musicians, dancers, performers, and members of the public. Peter Morin’s scores, for instance, are performed by different artists at each venue, allowing for adaptation to local culture and geography.

In an interview with Charo Neville, Curator of Kamloops Art Gallery, Candice Hopkins posed the question, “What does it mean to have an exhibition that can potentially transpose the very idea of agency?”

The exhibition seeks to disrupt the centering of colonial and capitalist sounds (e.g. English language, traffic, the vibration of a cell phone) and redirect listeners toward Indigenous sounds (e.g. Indigenous language, medicinal music, nature). Consequently, Indigenous knowledge takes center stage.