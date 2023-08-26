Some Personal News: An adios to Pitch longtime reporter Tyler Schneider

From the whole team at The Pitch we have a bit of personal programming news to share. Today marks the departure from the metro area of one of our favorite longtime reporters, Tyler Schneider.

Schneids started with us a few years ago as an editorial intern and immediately pivoted into freelance reporter after his training period, covering everything from unionizing in the fashion world to the most debaucherous pop-up bars in the city.

This weekend, he hits the road to move to Lansing, MI where he’ll be taking a full-time reporter position at their alt newspaper, City Pulse.

As he says in his departure post: “I have been in Kansas City for four years now, and it’s very bittersweet to say I’ll be leaving. I’ve met some incredible human beings, adopted a COVID dog/somehow didn’t get COVID, watched myself and others grow and prosper, made some supremely boneheaded mistakes, hugged Andy Reid, poked widely syndicated fun of Travis Kelce’s concert, and produced a number of cover stories and important works of public journalism for a magazine I’d wanted to write for since the moment I’d arrived.”

That’s us. We’re magazine.

We’re going to miss Mr. Schneider around the office and in the pages of our publication, of which he has two stories in the September issue that will be hitting stands in a few days.

Tyler, the person, is one of those rare people who is both too young to be as funny as he is, yet also so old-spirited that he reads the kind of books only our grandfathers dabble in. Y’know, 600 page tomes about hyperspecific Presidential histories or old-timey ships. He’s a brilliant mind, and a singular voice, and we cannot wait to lure him back in a few years.

Our publication and the city at large thank you for your service, in stories both important and dumb as all hell.

Godspeed.