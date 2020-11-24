Soirée Steak & Oyster House closes its doors, effective immediately

The pandemic claims another local business, as Anita Moore announced the closure of her southern-inspired Soirée Steak & Oyster House, effective immediately.

The restaurant opened in the 18th & Vine Jazz District in April 2019. It served as an upscale sister restaurant Soirée New Orleans, which opened in Smithville, Mo. in 2017.

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook reads as follows:

Soiree Friends and Family,

It is with a heavy heart we are announcing closure of Soiree Steakhouse, effective immediately.

This decision is not lightly nor easily made. We are so thankful for the love and support we have received from our Kansas City community during our time here. While we have made adjustments to serve our patrons and employees through this very trying time, at this time, we believe the best thing to make it through the holidays is to close the dining room for every day service.

We will still offer private events, though, so please consider us for your holiday parties! For private bookings, please contact.

We do hope this closure is temporary. We will take this as an opportunity to rest and recover from the toll taken on all of us as a whole, and we look for ways to revisit and adjust to new ways that are safe and secure for both our staff and patrons we hold so dear.

We will miss seeing you over these holidays, but please follow our page for updates. We wish you a very happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and a happier new year than 2020!