Society and the Scarlet Room to host grand opening Friday in the Crossroads

On May 21 the Crossroads will welcome a set of truly unique new cocktail concepts, Society and the Scarlet Room, to the heart of the arts district.

Located in the same space at 2040 Central Street, Society and the Scarlet Room will offer two distinct experiences for guests.

Society will combine art and modernization to create an upscale restaurant, event space, and craft cocktail bar for visitors to socialize while enjoying local DJs and musicians.

The menu offerings range from several types of sushi to steak—leaving guests with several gourmet options from which to choose.

“Hailed as ‘one of the freshest concepts in a while, Society is an immersive experience unlike anything else,” reads a press release for Society. “Local makers of every medium united to create an eclectic blend of all types of art and people.”

Nestled just out of view near the entrance of Society is the Scarlet Room—a lush, weekend-only lounge. Reservations are open for bottle service and a private booth, or guests can book a private event. The Scarlet Room serves unique craft cocktails and offers an extensive list of liquors for bottle service.

After both spaces open to the public, Society will be open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11-1:30 a.m. The Scarlet room will be open Friday and Saturday only, from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Grand opening weekend hours will differ from normal business hours and instead will be Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Society will be closed Sunday.

Reservations for Society are available through Society’s website or OpenTable.