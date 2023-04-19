Sneakerheads, rejoice: Kicks & Couture Arrives on NFL Draft Weekend

As if having the NFL Draft in town wasn’t enough, there’s a new fashion-centric event coming to KC that weekend as well. HypebeastKC and Kansas City Fashion are teaming up to present Kicks & Couture, which will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 12-5 p.m. at Operation Breakthrough.

A whopping 100+ vendors are planning to be at this sneaker/streetwear/sports memorabilia marketplace, according to organizer Chris Faber.

“This is the first year of our event titled Kicks & Couture; however, we have been doing similar events for several years at various venues—Hypecon at Hy-Vee Arena, Hypemania at Sporting Park…” says Faber.

The event also unveils a fashion show in the evening, with local celebrities and models wearing specially designed shirts by children from Operation Breakthrough to raise funds for the center.

“The fashion show portion of the day, which takes place after the marketplace, is going to be a great addition to our events this year,” says Faber. “We want to help support local designers and involve them in growing together.”

The event and vendor list—which continues to grow by the day—will have plenty of good vibes and good eats, promises Faber.

“Going to our events should be fun,” he says. “Plus, the third-graders who go to Operation Breakthrough helped design the limited-edition T-shirts and hoodies. It uses our logo created by Justin Ji of a. Gallery with the children adding their own style color-wise to it.”

Attendees will also be able to check out Operation Breakthrough. Half of the ticket sales will benefit the children’s charity. The organization provides a safe, loving, and educational environment for impoverished children and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education.

You’ll find more event details below, but Faber says to be ready to bring the energy.

“We enjoy teaching the community about the culture and putting on fun events,” he says. “We hope to make this an annual event and give back when we can.”

Kicks & Couture will be at Operation Breakthrough located at 3039 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64109, on Saturday, April 29, from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 and will also be available the day of the event for $15 at the door.