Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole’s ATL-based vegan burger bus, stops in KC on its Gettin’ Slutty Tour

Sunday, Feb. 12 and today, Monday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, the Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan food bus—affectionately dubbed the Big Ol’ Slut—is bringing vegan burgers and fries to the Kansas City community. You can find the Big Ol’ Slut stationed outside The Epicurean on Troost, slinging a variety of vegan burgers with fun euphemistic names. Burgers sold out within the first three hours of yesterday’s pop-up event, so show up and claim your spot in line early. Just follow the bass from the bus’s sound system—between the food, the music, and the line wrapping around the building, it’s a veritable block party.

The pop-up menu includes a sampling of vegan burgers, all of which are served with a side of Slut Dust-covered fries. Burger options include the Sloppy Toppy, featuring a plant-based patty loaded with jalapeños, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun; the One Night Stand, a plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun; the Menage a Trois, a plant-based patty with vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun; and the Hollywood Hooker, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, topped with vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo, served on a hoagie roll.

According to a press release, Slutty Vegan is an Atlanta-based burger joint offering 100% vegan comfort food, founded by CEO Pinky Cole. Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has been dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Sluttified fans include celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah. Slutty Vegan has seven existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods plus outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, AL and Brooklyn, New York. In addition, the brand’s Big Ol’ Slut food truck tours the country popping up in neighborhoods across the region.

In November 2022, the entrepreneur Pinky Cole expanded her reach beyond the restaurant realm with the debut of her one-of-a-kind cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing all the slutty tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes has recently earned top recognition with an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

Slutty Vegan’s Big Ol’ Slut bus will be at 7502 Troost Ave, KC, MO, from noon to 4:00 p.m. or until sold out today, Monday, Feb. 13.