Single Sentence Singles from local musicians DumpStar, In the Pines, Giants Chair, and more

In an effort to keep you all abreast of the latest local music that’s not album or music video related, we’re launching a new, irregular feature, called Single Sentence Singles. We’ll take a listen to the latest local singles to hit Soundcloud, Spotify, Bandcamp, et al, and sum them up in one sentence. Simple enough? Here we go.

DumpStar, “Dartford Station”

Taken from the band’s debut EP, Exile on 9th Street, this track from the Lawrence band is a dirty bit of rock ‘n’ roll which ably distills the band’s cumulative decades of musical experience into one timeless piece of guitar-fueled joy, even ending with a chuckle from singer Steve Wilson.

Steve Dahlberg, “Home on the Run”

Every single bit of this “quarantine love song” was recorded by the Lawrence musician on his phone using Bandlab Mobile and all acoustic instruments, and the end result is sort of like if Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash defected from the Traveling Wilburys and the Highwaymen in the late ’80s and got drunk together in Mexico — in a good way.

In the Pines, “Bones”

One of Kansas City’s most indefinable and still most perfect bands, In the Pines, returns with their first new music in 13 years, which is just as dark and beautiful as we remember it being, and thanks to the folks at Arctic Rodeo Recordings, there will be a full album coming later this year.

Giants Chair, “The Streets” b/w “Featureless Horizon”

These two songs come after the post-punk band’s reunion, but predate the recent Prefabylon LP, and you can hear the fresh new energy of a band coming together after over decades apart — and the fact that you can buy this as a legit cassingle is only the icing on the cake.

Drugs & Attics – Quarantapes

The Drugs & Attics boys got together one night and recorded two new songs, and if those vocals are any indication, the bit on their Bandcamp about smoking “a whole carton of cigarettes” is very likely true, but the sheer shambolic joy of these two new tunes comes through, nevertheless.

We’re violating our own single-sentence policy to mention that all proceeds from Quarantapes during June will be donated to Black Lives Matter and the KC Community Bail Fund.

