Shirley puts misogyny on full display, to limited result

Brock Wilbur,

Shirley is now available to stream on all platforms. It is in a faux-biopic of Shirley Jackson; one of the best fem horror writers of our generation. Instead of focusing on her, the tale tracks a number of tangential relationships–none of which seem to come into play with her own life story. And when it does, they’re disconnected from the reality of her life.

It’s not a mess as a film on its own merits; it is a mess a film on the concept and focus of the real person on whom it was based.

A huge disappointment. Avoid.

That’s it. End review. Send.

