Shatto Milk announces limited-edition chocolate cherry flavor honoring Patrick Mahomes

Clinton County, Missouri’s Shatto Milk Company has announced another limited-edition flavor honoring the Kansas City Chiefs. A limited-edition red velvet flavor in 2021 celebrated Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, Shatto Milk Company’s newest limited-edition flavor will hit store shelves in their iconic glass bottles. The new flavor is chocolate cherry and is made to honor NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s quarterback and pride and joy.

According to a press release, “The limited-edition bottle and milk flavor celebrate Patrick Mahomes receiving his second Most Valuable Player award from the NFL. Playing off the MVP award, the limited-edition bottle also announces another inaugural MVP award—the Most Valuable Patrick.”

Shatto Milk Company has also created three limited-edition T-shirts for the occasion in red, yellow, and white. The limited-edition milk bottles are also inscribed with a note dedicated to Patrick:

Dear Patrick,

Or shall we say MVP?!

In honor of this great feat, we wanted to bestow yet another MVP on you.

The (inaugural) Most Valuable Patrick award!

We are so thrilled to have you right here in Kansas City. You’re really going to blow up now.

If you need any tips on how to handle your newfound fame as the Most Valuable Patrick, come by the farm.

Our faces have been on milk bottles for decades.

We’ll treat you to some Cherry Chocolate milk.

On the house, of course.

“Our customers were very outspoken about their desire for a limited edition bottle this year to celebrate the outstanding achievement of our hometown football team. This is just one of the many achievements that we are excited to highlight,” says Barbara Shatto in a press release. “This year was amazing. This team has come so far and individual players have accomplished so much. Congratulations to everyone for their individual and team success.”

Shatto Milk Company is producing a total of 11,000 of the limited edition bottles filled chocolate cherry-flavored milk. The run of 11,000 bottles will be available on Sunday, February 26, in all stores that offer Shatto Milk. The limited edition flavor will also be available a day in advance at the family’s farm store on Saturday, February 25. Pre-orders of the limited-edition MVP chocolate cherry flavor and the T-shirts are available now for Shatto Home Delivery customers.