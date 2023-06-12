Shakey Graves brought his evolving Americana sounds to a packed house at the Truman, June 5

I first saw Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia—stage name Shakey Graves—in 2015 at the Blue Note in Columbia. Several months later, the actor with credits on Friday Night Lights and Spy Kids 3 would win the Best Emerging Artist award at the 2015 Americana Music Awards.

It’d been a few years, but I’d been a repeat listener of Rose-Garcia’s Kafkaesque departure from boot throttlin’ folk, roots, and blues in favor of the lush experimentalism of his 2018 project, Can’t Wake Up, and wanted to hear a number of them live for the first time. When I got to The Truman on the eve of June 5, I arrived at a house fuller than Netflix’s list of failed cash grabs.

As I shuffled towards the bar in the far back, Rose-Garcia was already midway through “Hard Wired,” with finger plucks and palm-slapped strings lacing his raspy vocals. He pittered along through the 2014 track off his sophomore album, And The War Came, following it with “The Donor Blues” and “Ready Or Not.”

Shakey Graves became known for his minimalist arsenal, a one-man show flavor that features his signature kick pedal suitcase drum and a bevy of semi-hollow-bodied guitars. For at least half the night, Rose-Garcia was doing it. But Shakey’s more recent studio albums and growing sonic repertoire have necessitated the use of a multi-talented group of musicians on a number of entries tonight.

Having secured some Jameson in a plastic cup, I settled into the crowd for a run of the set that included “Family and Genus,” “Built To Roam,” “Nobody’s Fool,” and “Kids These Days”—all odes to the more traditional Shakey Graves style.

At or around five songs in, Rose-Garcia finally got to some of the psychedelia-adjacent Can’t Wake Up material, beginning with “Mansion Door”—the most sonically expansive track on that album. Winding and emotional, tinged with some shoegazey glazing—this is one of Shakey Graves’ best hooks and arrangements, and the crowd was mouthing the words along throughout.

The trend continued with “Counting Sheep,” which opens with a bouncy bassline before it settles into the familiar pitter patter of soft strums that very much gives dreamy bedroom pop meets rootsy-indie-Americana pop.

“Excuses,” one of my personal favorite Shakey Graves recordings, came in with some more slow strumming. “I can’t afford to fall in love,” Rose-Garcia croons in an ode to lost time and discarded opportunities, personal shortcomings, lack of agency, and weights to bear.

“Dining Alone,” a creeping, Western whistler featuring some crispy steel slide guitar, is another highlight. Backed by Rayland Baxter on the Can’t Wake Up record, Rose-Garcia dished out a live version that has its own stripped-down quirks to appreciate.

The full band returned again for “Dearly Departed” (original recording feat. Esmé Patterson). This started out more solemn, but the crowd really opened up in unison with the longer, crisper strums from the artist as the And The War Came hit progressed.

All by himself up there once again, Rose-Garcia strummed a semi-hollow-bodied beauty intermittently. He was clearly going into one of his biggest hits, if not the biggest, “Tomorrow.” Released as a single in 2016, Rose-Garcia told the crowd he wrote the lyrics for the song as a 17-year-old who wanted to write a love song but “had never been in love.”

“All of a sudden, while I was writing it, the moon came out, and I created this beautiful sort of anti-love song. It wasn’t a love song at all; it was a song about a total fear of what was coming next in life,” Rose-Garcia said to the whistles and yelps that seemed to continue to echo throughout.

“Well, I’m tired of losing. I used to win every night of the week,” Shakey groveled in the beginning, alone onstage in his cowboy hat, finally reconciling his loose, sporadic chords with his voice and merging them together: “Back when sanctioned amphetamines were the staples of our childhood physique.”

I made a note on just how well it came off live, when some other songs could differ somewhat, stylistically, depending on the stage setup.